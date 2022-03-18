White House cites 'high concern' that China may provide Russia with weapons
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2022 00:44 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 00:44 IST
The White House on Thursday said it had "high concern" that China could provide Russia with military equipment to aid its invasion of Ukraine, and President Joe Biden would be candid and direct in his phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said China's failure to denounce Russia's actions "speaks volumes."
