U.S. House backs removal of 'most-favored' trade status for Russia, Belarus, voting continues
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. House of Representatives backed legislation on Thursday that would remove "most favored nation" trade status for Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine, which would allow higher tariffs on imports from the two countries.
As voting continued, the tally in the Democratic-controlled House was 320 to five in favor of removing Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR) status, the latest effort in Congress to put economic pressure on Moscow and close ally Belarus.
A two-thirds majority was needed for passage in the 435-member House.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Belarus
- Congress
- Democratic
- The U.S. House of Representatives
- Moscow
- Ukraine
- House
ALSO READ
Telangana Governor's address in Assembly constitutional issue, not fight between TRS-BJP: Congress MLC
Naqvi slams Congress, says party doing politics at the time of crisis
Goa: Congress will form govt in state, says Michael Lobo
Congress will form next govt in Goa: Lobo
Argentina IMF deal heading to Congress, chamber president says