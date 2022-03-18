WHO says it has 43 verified attacks on health care in Ukraine

The World Health Organization has verified 43 attacks on health care in Ukraine that have killed 12 people and injured dozens more, including health workers, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday.

"In any conflict, attacks on health care are a violation of international humanitarian law," Tedros told the 15-member council, without specifying who was to blame for the attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)