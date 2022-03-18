WHO says it has 43 verified attacks on health care in Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2022 01:02 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 01:00 IST
The World Health Organization has verified 43 attacks on health care in Ukraine that have killed 12 people and injured dozens more, including health workers, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday.
"In any conflict, attacks on health care are a violation of international humanitarian law," Tedros told the 15-member council, without specifying who was to blame for the attacks.
