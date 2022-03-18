Left Menu

UK gets approval to buy missile defenses from U.S.

The U.S. State Department said it approved on Thursday the potential sale of a $700 million missile defense system to the United Kingdom. The State Department noted the sale would support U.S. foreign policy goals "by improving the security of a NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe."

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2022 02:55 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 02:55 IST
UK gets approval to buy missile defenses from U.S.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department said it approved on Thursday the potential sale of a $700 million missile defense system to the United Kingdom. The approval comes amid a surge in requests for European countries to purchase more U.S.-produced weaponry as the Russian invasion of Ukraine drives an increasingly uncertain security outlook.

The British government, which likely began negotiating the deal long before the invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago, seeks to buy a ballistic missiles defense radar and two command and control battle management and communications systems made by Lockheed Martin Corp. The State Department noted the sale would support U.S. foreign policy goals "by improving the security of a NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare treatable cancers; Colombia's Duque opens gene bank for long-term crop conservation and more

Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare trea...

 Global
4
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022