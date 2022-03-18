Left Menu

2 people killed, 2 wounded in Florida commuter bus shooting

Two people were killed and two others were wounded Thursday during shooting on a South Florida commuter bus, officials said.The shooting occurred on a Broward County Transit bus just outside the Fort Lauderdale police headquarters, but no officers were involved in the shooting, police said on Twitter.One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital, police said.

PTI | Florida | Updated: 18-03-2022 03:02 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 03:02 IST
Two people were killed and two others were wounded Thursday during shooting on a South Florida commuter bus, officials said.

The shooting occurred on a Broward County Transit bus just outside the Fort Lauderdale police headquarters, but no officers were involved in the shooting, police said on Twitter.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital, police said. The two others remained at the hospital.

Three other people were injured when the bus crashed into their car, officials said. They were treated at the scene.

Police said the shooter was in custody and did not believe there was any further threat to the public.

