Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Ex-Trump chief of staff Meadows probed over N. Carolina voter registration

Mark Meadows, who served as former Republican President Donald Trump's chief of staff and has echoed his false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, is being investigated in North Carolina over his voter registration, state authorities said on Thursday. North Carolina's State Bureau of Investigation was assigned to lead the probe after a district attorney referred the matter to the state Department of Justice Special Prosecutions Section, department spokeswoman Nazneen Ahmed said in an email.

U.S. citizen killed in Ukraine while waiting in bread line, family says

A U.S. citizen was killed in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv while waiting in a bread line amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, his family said on Thursday. "My brother Jimmy Hill was killed yesterday in Chernihiv, Ukraine. He was waiting in a bread line with several other people when they were gunned down by Russian military snippers," Hill's sister said in a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon.

Fox News appeals defamation ruling over election claims, countersues Smartmatic

Fox News on Thursday appealed a judge's decision to let voting systems company Smartmatic pursue a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit alleging that the network falsely accused it of rigging the 2020 U.S. presidential election against incumbent Donald Trump. The network, part of Rupert Murdoch's Fox Corp, also countersued Smartmatic to recoup legal costs, saying the lawsuit was designed to stifle its constitutionally protected right to inform viewers about newsworthy events.

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Jackson a tough sell on racial-bias claims

A U.S. Park Police officer said he was demoted and then fired by the agency because he is Black. A Bureau of Land Management employee accused managers at the agency of hostile treatment because she is Black. A pharmacist at a Washington hospital claimed he was dismissed from his job because he is Black. Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee to become the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, presided as a federal trial court judge in all three of these cases involving claims of racial discrimination. She ruled against all three plaintiffs.

A year after Atlanta spa shootings, Americans rally against anti-Asian hate

Americans protesting anti-Asian violence gathered in Atlanta and other U.S. cities on Wednesday to mark one year since a mass shooting of women of Asian heritage in Atlanta-area spas that awakened the nation to a spike in hate incidents against the community. Advocates organized events in a dozen cities including Houston, Detroit, and San Francisco, to raise awareness about the growing risk of violence against people of Asian descent, accentuated in recent days by the brutal beating of a woman in New York.

U.S. Senators introduce bill to ban U.S. imports of Russian uranium

U.S. Republican Senators on Thursday introduced a bill to ban U.S. imports of Russian uranium to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The bill comes as the Biden administration has been weighing sanctions on Russian nuclear power company Rosatom, a major supplier of fuel and technology to power plants around the world.

13-year-old drove pickup that collided with van killing 9 in Texas -NTSB

A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that collided with a van in Texas, killing nine people, including six members of a New Mexico college's men's and women's golf team and a coach, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday. The fiery, head-on collision in West Texas on Tuesday left two others hospitalized.

U.S. COVID chief Zients to be replaced by Brown University health expert Jha

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday named public health expert Dr. Ashish Jha to replace White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, who will leave his post next month, as the administration prepares for new COVID-19 variants and infection surges that could hit the country. Jha, a highly respected internist who leads the Brown University School of Public Health, takes on the role as the United States shifts to a new phase of the pandemic two years after the coronavirus upended the nation, the White House said.

Texas man pleads guilty to assaulting police at U.S. Capitol riot

An Iraq war veteran who allegedly formed a militia he dubbed the "Proud Boys of North Texas" pleaded guilty on Thursday to a single count of assaulting or resisting police, a charge related to the storming of the U.S. Capitol in an effort to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election. The plea from Lucas Denney, 44, of Texas, marked an abrupt shift in the case. Earlier this week, prosecutors had signaled they supported his emergency request to release him from jail and drop criminal charges because they had violated his rights to a speedy trial by failing to secure an indictment until about three months after his December 2021 arrest.

New York City's St Patrick's Day parade returns after COVID hiatus

After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City's annual St. Patrick's Day parade returned in person on Thursday, with crowds decked out in emerald green cheering marchers in kilts as they made their way down Manhattan's Fifth Avenue. Rain and grey skies did not keep revelers away.

