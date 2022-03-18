Japan slaps new sanctions on Russian defence officials, arms exporter
Japan said on Friday it will impose sanctions against 15 Russian individuals and nine organisations, including defence officials and state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport.
The sanctions, which include asset freezing, are the latest in a series of measures by Japan following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
