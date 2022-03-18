Left Menu

Chinese foreign ministry official meets with Russia's ambassador to China

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-03-2022 07:04 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 07:04 IST
A Chinese foreign ministry official met with Russia's ambassador to China on March 17 to exchange views on bilateral relations, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Cheng Guoping, Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security Affairs at China's foreign ministry, met with Andrey Denisov of Russia and exchanged views on bilateral counter-terrorism and security cooperation, according to the statement.

