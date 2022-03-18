Left Menu

Jharkhand Governor returns 'Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill' to State govt with suggestions

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on Thursday returned the draft of the 'Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021' passed by the state assembly in December last year, to the state government with suggestions.

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on Thursday returned the draft of the 'Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021' passed by the state assembly in December last year, to the state government with suggestions. According to sources, one of the suggestions includes reconsidering the definition of the mob, which, as defined in the proposed law is not in line with the well-defined legal lexicon.

The "Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021," which was passed by the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly during the winter session defines a mob as a group of two or more individuals. The bill has provisions for jail terms ranging from three years to life imprisonment and fines of up to 25 lakhs against those involved in mob lynching leading to injury or death of an individual.

The Bill also provides the punishment for conspiracy or abetment, attempt to lynch, obstructing legal process, dissemination of offensive material and enforcing a hostile environment. (ANI)

