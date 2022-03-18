Special screening of 'The Kashmir Files' for Bihar MLAs, MLCs on March 25

Left Menu

The movie, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, will be screened at a theatre in the state capital at 6.30 PM on March 25.The movie is based on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits, inspired by true events.

The Bihar government has decided to arrange a special screening of 'The Kashmir Files' movie for MLAs and MLCs of the state on March 25.

The movie, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, will be screened at a theatre in the state capital at 6.30 PM on March 25.

''The movie is based on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits, inspired by true events. This is the reason the government has decided to arrange a special screening for members of the legislative assembly and the council. The film needs to be watched by more and more people,'' Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad told reporters on Thursday.

The Bihar government has already made the movie tax-free.

The film, starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles, depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

