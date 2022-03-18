Blasts heard in Ukraine's Lviv - Ukraine 24 TV
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-03-2022 10:30 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 10:20 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
At least three blasts were heard in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Friday morning, Ukraine 24 television station reported through the Telegram messenger.
It published a short video in which a mushroom-shaped plume of smoke could be seen rising on the horizon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tearful Ukrainians in Lviv wait for hours to board trains, fleeing Russian attacks
Evacuation trains from war zone pour into Lviv in western Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Lviv becomes city of refugees
Indian Ambassador to Ukraine meets Lviv Mayor, discusses evacuation of stranded citizens
Lviv residents seek comfort in Sunday service