Cash, gold, plots among crores of Odisha engineer's undisclosed wealth

Huge amounts of cash and gold, and several plots were unearthed as the Vigilance Directorate arrested an engineer in Odisha for allegedly possessing over Rs 4 crore of disproportionate assets.

In raids at four places in Cuttack and Khurda districts on Wednesday, the Vigilance unearthed Rs 6.5 lakh in cash, including Rs 75,500 that was recovered from a vegetable tray kept inside the refrigerator.

Six plots in prime areas of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar and 1.6 kg of gold worth around Rs 62 lakh were among the movable and immovable assets that were recovered, a release said.

The searches were conducted following inputs that Manoj Behera, an executive engineer of the drainage division in Gandarpur, Cuttack, was possessing undisclosed wealth, it said.

Behera could not satisfactorily account for the disproportionate assets worth Rs 4.26 crore, which constituted 508 per cent of his known sources of income. He was arrested on Thursday.

A case was registered against Behera and his spouse under the Prevention of Corruption Act and an investigation is underway, it added.

