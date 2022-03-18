Left Menu

Circle officer held for bribe in Palghar district

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 18-03-2022 11:17 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 11:10 IST
A circle officer of the revenue department in Maharashtra's Palghar district has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, an ACB official said on Friday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB-Palghar) Navnath Jagtap said an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the Talasari police station against the accused, Sanjay Bhandari.

The 34-year-old circle officer had demanded Rs 15,000 as a bribe from a man for including the names of his kin in land records, he said.

The man lodged a complaint with the Palghar unit of the ACB which laid a trap and caught the officer on Thursday while allegedly accepting the first installment of Rs 10,000 from the complainant, Jagtap said.

Bhandari was later placed under arrest, he added.

