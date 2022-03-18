PM Narendra Modi hails positive role played by media in promoting Swachh Bharat. Every media house took up this mission with great sincerity, he says while inaugurating centenary celebrations of Mathrubhumi.
PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 18-03-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 11:35 IST
PM Narendra Modi hails positive role played by media in promoting Swachh Bharat. Every media house took up this mission with great sincerity, he says while inaugurating centenary celebrations of Mathrubhumi.
