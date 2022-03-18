Left Menu

PM Narendra Modi hails positive role played by media in promoting Swachh Bharat. Every media house took up this mission with great sincerity, he says while inaugurating centenary celebrations of Mathrubhumi.

18-03-2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
