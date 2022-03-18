Left Menu

Brazilian delegation visits Western Naval Command in Mumbai

A three-member Brazilian delegation led by Admiral Flavio Augusto Viana Rocha visited Headquarters Western Naval Command on Thursday, to meet Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh in Mumbai, for discussing the matters that can benefit the navies of both the countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 11:47 IST
Brazilian delegation visits Western Naval Command in Mumbai
Admiral Flavio Augusto Viana Rocha with VAdm Ajendra Bahadur Singh, CinC (Photo credit- PIB, Delhi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A three-member Brazilian delegation led by Admiral Flavio Augusto Viana Rocha visited Headquarters Western Naval Command on Thursday, to meet Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh in Mumbai, for discussing the matters that can benefit the navies of both the countries. As per the statement released by the Ministry of Defence, the meeting was held to discuss the issues of mutual interest, including challenges and mitigating strategies in the maritime domain.

"During the visit, Admiral Rocha interacted with Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. The two Admirals discussed various issues of mutual interest, including challenges and mitigating strategies in the maritime domain," read the statement. "The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command (FOC-in-C) (West) brought out the Hon'ble PM's vision of SAGAR- Security and Growth for All in the Region - and Indian Navy's maritime vision during the discussions and also suggested that Brazilian Navy ships, when deployed in the Importer of Record (IOR), may visit Indian Ports. It was made known that the Indian Shipyards are well equipped to provide any technical support to the units deployed for prolonged duration away from their homeports," the statement read further.

Rocha, the Special Secretary of Strategic Affairs, Presidency and Advisor to the President of Brazil, also expressed his confidence in the Indian Navy's capabilities and desired greater opportunities for interaction between the two navies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare treatable cancers; Colombia's Duque opens gene bank for long-term crop conservation and more

Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare trea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022