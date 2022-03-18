Brazilian delegation visits Western Naval Command in Mumbai

A three-member Brazilian delegation led by Admiral Flavio Augusto Viana Rocha visited Headquarters Western Naval Command on Thursday, to meet Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh in Mumbai, for discussing the matters that can benefit the navies of both the countries. As per the statement released by the Ministry of Defence, the meeting was held to discuss the issues of mutual interest, including challenges and mitigating strategies in the maritime domain.

"During the visit, Admiral Rocha interacted with Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. The two Admirals discussed various issues of mutual interest, including challenges and mitigating strategies in the maritime domain," read the statement. "The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command (FOC-in-C) (West) brought out the Hon'ble PM's vision of SAGAR- Security and Growth for All in the Region - and Indian Navy's maritime vision during the discussions and also suggested that Brazilian Navy ships, when deployed in the Importer of Record (IOR), may visit Indian Ports. It was made known that the Indian Shipyards are well equipped to provide any technical support to the units deployed for prolonged duration away from their homeports," the statement read further.

Rocha, the Special Secretary of Strategic Affairs, Presidency and Advisor to the President of Brazil, also expressed his confidence in the Indian Navy's capabilities and desired greater opportunities for interaction between the two navies. (ANI)

