Russia's Putin proposes to nominate c.bank governor Nabiullina for another term
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 18-03-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 12:37 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to nominate central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina for another term, a document on the Lower House of Parliament's website showed on Friday.
The Lower House of Parliament, or Duma, will consider the proposal on March 21, the document said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
