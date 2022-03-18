Left Menu

Flesh trade racket busted in Goa; 1 held, TV actress among 3 women rescued

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 18-03-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 14:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Goa Crime Branch on Friday said it has arrested a Hyderabad-based man and rescued three women, including a television actress, after busting a prostitution racket at Sangolda village near Panaji.

A press release issued by the Crime Branch said two of the rescued women, including the TV actress, are from Virar near Mumbai, while the third one hails from Hyderabad.

"Information was received by the Crime Branch that a person named Hafiz Syed Bilal was involved in prostitution activities and accordingly a trap was laid," the police said.

After verifying the information, the Crime Branch laid a trap during which the accused, who hails from Hyderabad, finalized a deal on payment of Rs 50,000 near a hotel at Sangolda village, the release said.

The Crime Branch said the 26-year-old accused was arrested when he arrived on March 17 along with the three women, aged between 30 to 37 years, who were rescued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

