Missiles damage buildings near Lviv airport
PTI | Lviv | Updated: 18-03-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 14:29 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said Friday on Telegram that several missiles hit a facility used to repair military aircraft and damaged a bus repair facility, though no casualties were immediately reported.
The plant had suspended work ahead of the attack, the mayor said. The missiles that hit Lviv were launched from the Black Sea, but two of the six that were launched were shot down, Ukrainian air force's western command said on Facebook.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
