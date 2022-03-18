Assam CID arrests education dept officer on corruption charges
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-03-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 14:46 IST
- Country:
- India
An education department officer in Assam was arrested by CID on Friday on charges of corruption, police said.
The state government employee in the block elementary education office of Batadrava was apprehended from his residence under the Dhing Police Station limits in Nagaon.
''The person was arrested by sleuths of Criminal Investigation Department and taken to Guwahati,'' a senior officer of the police station said. The education department officer was allegedly involved in corruption in his office, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagaon
- Assam
- Dhing Police Station
- Criminal Investigation Department
- Guwahati
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Twenty-five more Assam students arrive in New Delhi from Ukraine
Gauhati HC stays fine, order for appearance issued against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam: ULFA-I cadre surrenders before Charaideo police
Border issues with Assam to be resolved in 6 areas soon: Meghalaya governor
Arunachal Guv meets Assam counterpart, hopes for early resolving of inter-state boundary dispute