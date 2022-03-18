Left Menu

Assam CID arrests education dept officer on corruption charges

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-03-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 14:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An education department officer in Assam was arrested by CID on Friday on charges of corruption, police said.

The state government employee in the block elementary education office of Batadrava was apprehended from his residence under the Dhing Police Station limits in Nagaon.

''The person was arrested by sleuths of Criminal Investigation Department and taken to Guwahati,'' a senior officer of the police station said. The education department officer was allegedly involved in corruption in his office, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

