Putin tells Scholz that Kyiv is stalling peace talks with Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a phone call on Friday that Kyiv was attempting to stall peace talks with Russia but that Moscow was still keen to continue negotiations.
"It was noted that the Kyiv regime is attempting in every possible way to delay the negotiation process, putting forward more and more unrealistic proposals," the Kremlin said in a readout of the call. "Nonetheless the Russian side is ready to continue searching for a solution in line with its well-known principled approaches."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Russian
- Kremlin
- Vladimir Putin
- Olaf Scholz
- Moscow
- German
- Kyiv
ALSO READ
US state department accuses Kremlin of 'full assault on media freedom and truth' in Russia
'South Park' mocks Russian President Vladimir Putin
Kremlin says Russian troops in Ukraine are heroes
Dutch law firm Houthoff drops Russian clients, including Kremlin
Kremlin hails Russian troops in Ukraine as heroes