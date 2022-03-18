Left Menu

Ukraine foreign minister says he discussed further Russian sanctions with EU's Borrell

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday said he had spoken with the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell about a further package of sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine. "We discussed the preparation of the 5th EU sanctions package on Russia. We also discussed protection and help for Ukrainians who fled from Russian bombs to the EU," he said on Twitter.

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 18-03-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 15:33 IST
Dmytro Kuleba Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday said he had spoken with the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell about a further package of sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

"We discussed the preparation of the 5th EU sanctions package on Russia. Pressure will keep mounting as long as it is needed to stop Russian barbarism. We also discussed protection and help for Ukrainians who fled from Russian bombs to the EU," he said on Twitter.

