Ukraine foreign minister says he discussed further Russian sanctions with EU's Borrell
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday said he had spoken with the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell about a further package of sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine. "We discussed the preparation of the 5th EU sanctions package on Russia. We also discussed protection and help for Ukrainians who fled from Russian bombs to the EU," he said on Twitter.
