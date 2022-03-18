Left Menu

Lebanon PM says some judges stoking tension within country

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 18-03-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 15:44 IST
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Friday that the course of action taken by some judges was heightening tensions in the country and "this is a dangerous matter".

Mikati said he and Justice Minister Henry Khoury had agreed to ask the country's public prosecutor to take "apropriate measures on this (issue)", according to a statement from Mikati's office, without specifying exactly which issue.

The statement made reference to judicial investigaitons into the banking sector, including attempts to restore depositors' rights.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

