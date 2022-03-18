Left Menu

Russian finance ministry says it has met coupon payment obligations in full

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 18-03-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 15:54 IST
Russia's finance ministry on Friday said it had fully met its obligations on paying coupons on dollar-denominated Eurobonds due in 2023 and 2043, and said payment agent Citibank had received the funds.

Russia was due to pay $117 million in coupon payments in what was seen as a test of its willingness and ability to repay international debt after being hit with sanctions over events in Ukraine.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

