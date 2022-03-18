MP: NLIU professor booked for sexual harassment

A professor of the Bhopal-based National Law Institute University was booked in two cases after a delegation of students told Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that the former had allegedly sexually harassed some of them.

The students from the prestigious institute had met Chouhan on March 11 after which a probe began, an official said on Friday.

Two FIRs under section 354 (assault or use of force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty) of the IPC were registered against professor Tapan Mohanty late Thursday night, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Women's Safety) Nidhi Saxena told PTI.

Mohanty could not be contacted for comments.