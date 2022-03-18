International film festival on rural themes to be held in Latur
An international film festival centered around rural themes will be held on April 10 in Udgir in Latur in Maharashtra. one of the organizers said on Friday.
Rangkarmi Sahitya Kala Krida Pratishthan (RSKKP) chief Bibhishen Maddewad said the films will have a duration of three minutes to 25 minutes.
