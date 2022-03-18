Bulgaria expels 10 Russian diplomats- TASS cites ambassador
Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 16:11 IST
Bulgaria has decided to expel 10 Russian diplomats after they were accused of allegedly carrying out "activities incompatible with their diplomatic status", Russia's TASS news agency cited the Russian ambassador to the country as saying on Friday.
"We take this as an extremely unfriendly act and reserve the right to retaliate," Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova told TASS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
