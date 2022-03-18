UP: Man shod dead in Lucknow

A man was shot dead here by another person following an argument, police said on Friday. The incident occurred under the Kaiserbagh police station limits of the state capital.

The deceased, Pappu Sonkar, had an argument with Lalli Sonkar following which a scuffle broke out between the two, they said. ''The incident took place on Thursday at Ghasiayari mandi area of Kaiserbagh. ''Following the argument, Lalli shot Pappu with a country-made pistol and fled the spot. Pappu was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead.'' The police has the sent body for postmortem examination. The police have lodged a case of murder against the accused and also booked him under other relevant sections of Arms Act.

''We have formed two teams to track and arrest Lalli who is absconding since the incident. Our teams are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras in the area. ''The help of local intelligence and mobile surveillance is also being taken to arrest the accused,'' informed the officer.

In his mid forties, Pappu works as a helper at a nearby mandi, the police said, adding that he and Lalli were old acquaintances.

