Left Menu

Soccer-CAS upholds FIFA ban on Russian teams while court deliberates

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 18-03-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 16:58 IST
Soccer-CAS upholds FIFA ban on Russian teams while court deliberates
FIFA logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has rejected the request from the Russian Football Union (RFU) to freeze FIFA's decision to suspend all Russian teams and clubs from its competitions while the CAS deliberates on the case.

Friday's decision effectively prevents Russia from taking part in World Cup qualifying playoffs scheduled later this month as no hearing has been fixed yet.

Earlier this week, the CAS upheld UEFA's ban on Russian teams taking part in its competitions for the duration of its proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022