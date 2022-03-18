Gujarat: 5 drown in river in Devbhumi Dwarka after celebrating Dhuleti

Five teen boys drowned in Triveni river near Bhanvad town of Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district on Friday, police said.

They had entered the river for a bath after celebrating Dhuleti, but drowned after miscalculating its depth, Bhanvad police station sub inspector Nikunj Joshi said.

He identified the five as local residents Jit Luhar (16), Himanshu Rathod (17), Bhupen Bagda (16), Dhaval Chandegara (16) and Hitarth Goswami (16), adding that fire brigade personnel from Bhanvad and Khambhalia towns and divers retrieved the bodies.

