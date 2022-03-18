Kyiv says 222 killed in capital since start of war, including 60 civilians
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 18-03-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 17:01 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Kyiv city authorities on Friday said 222 people had been killed in the capital since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, including 60 civilians and four children.
A further 889 people have been wounded, including 241 civilians, the Kyiv city administration said in a statement.
