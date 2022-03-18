Mumbai: Man held for circulating obscene pics of cop wife

A man was arrested for allegedly circulating obscene photographs of his wife, who is a woman police constable, on social media, an official said on Friday.

The Marine Drive police station official said the accused, who resides in Chakan in Pune, has a dispute with his wife.

He has been booked under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC and Information Technology Act provisions, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)