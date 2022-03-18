Left Menu

Ukraine president says he expects progress on EU membership bid within months

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he spoke with the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Friday and Ukraine expects progress to be made on its application to join the European Union in the coming months. "Had substantial conversation with EC President," Zelenskiy said on Twitter. Moving to our strategic goal together."

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 18-03-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 17:24 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he spoke with the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Friday and Ukraine expects progress to be made on its application to join the European Union in the coming months.

"Had substantial conversation with EC President," Zelenskiy said on Twitter. "EC opinion on UA (Ukraine) application for #EU membership will be prepared within few months. UA Government and EC are instructed. Moving to our strategic goal together."

