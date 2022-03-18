England's COVID-19 prevalence rises – ONS

England's COVID-19 prevalence rose to 1 in 20 in the week ending March 12, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/healthandsocialcare/conditionsanddiseases/bulletins/coronaviruscovid19infectionsurveypilot/18march2022 on Friday, up from 1 in 25 recorded the previous week.

