Gujarat: five boys drown in Devbhumi Dwarka district after celebrating Dhuleti

PTI | Dwarka | Updated: 18-03-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 17:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Five teenage boys drowned in the Triveni river near Bhanvad town in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district on Friday, police said.

They had entered the water for bathing after celebrating Dhuleti, the festival of colours which follows Holi, but drowned after misjudging the river's depth, Bhanvad police station's sub-inspector Nikunj Joshi said.

The deceased were identified as Jit Luhar (16), Himanshu Rathod (17), Bhupen Bagda (16), Dhaval Chandegara (16) and Hitarth Goswami (16), all local residents.

Fire brigade personnel from Bhanvad and Khambhalia towns along with local divers retrieved the bodies, the police officer said, adding that further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

