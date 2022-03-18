Left Menu

UK government reviewing if P&O sackings were lawful - PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-03-2022
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Britain is looking at whether P&O Ferries' decision to fire 800 staff with immediate effect was lawful, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

"We take this issue very seriously, and we are already looking very closely at the actions that this company has taken to see whether they acted within the rules," the spokesman said.

"Once we have concluded that then we will decide what the ramifications are."

