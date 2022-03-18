UK government reviewing if P&O sackings were lawful - PM's spokesman

Britain is looking at whether P&O Ferries' decision to fire 800 staff with immediate effect was lawful, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

"We take this issue very seriously, and we are already looking very closely at the actions that this company has taken to see whether they acted within the rules," the spokesman said.

"Once we have concluded that then we will decide what the ramifications are."

