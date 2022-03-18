Left Menu

Kin of dead man refuse to allow post mortem, beat up Indore hosp staffers

He died late Thursday night. The kin of the man wanted to take the body without post mortem being conducted. This led to an argument, during which a mob of 50 thrashed our chief medical officer, others doctors and security guards, MY Hospital Superintendent Dr Pramendra Thakur said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 18-03-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 17:44 IST
Kin of dead man refuse to allow post mortem, beat up Indore hosp staffers
  • Country:
  • India

Some 10 people, including doctors, were thrashed by a mob in Indore's MY Hospital in the early hours of Friday during a dispute over post mortem, leading to some staff at the state-run facility stopping work for an hour, officials said.

Three people have been arrested so far and efforts were on to nab more people from the mob that numbered around 50, an official said.

The incident took place around 3 am and the situation was fully under control, said Additional Commissioner of Police Rajesh Raghuvanshi.

''A 20-year-old man named Raja was brought to the hospital in critical condition two days ago. He died late Thursday night. The kin of the man wanted to take the body without post mortem being conducted. This led to an argument, during which a mob of 50 thrashed our chief medical officer, others doctors and security guards,'' MY Hospital Superintendent Dr Pramendra Thakur said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Raja

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022