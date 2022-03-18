Kin of dead man refuse to allow post mortem, beat up Indore hosp staffers

Some 10 people, including doctors, were thrashed by a mob in Indore's MY Hospital in the early hours of Friday during a dispute over post mortem, leading to some staff at the state-run facility stopping work for an hour, officials said.

Three people have been arrested so far and efforts were on to nab more people from the mob that numbered around 50, an official said.

The incident took place around 3 am and the situation was fully under control, said Additional Commissioner of Police Rajesh Raghuvanshi.

''A 20-year-old man named Raja was brought to the hospital in critical condition two days ago. He died late Thursday night. The kin of the man wanted to take the body without post mortem being conducted. This led to an argument, during which a mob of 50 thrashed our chief medical officer, others doctors and security guards,'' MY Hospital Superintendent Dr Pramendra Thakur said.

