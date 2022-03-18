Left Menu

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 18-03-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 17:45 IST
UP: On way to celebrate Holi, two killed, 4 injured in road accident
Two men were killed while four others were injured when their two bikes collided here, police said said on Friday.

All the six people were travelling on the two motorcycles and were on their way to celebrate Holi when their bikes collided near Karanpur Resham farm under Kotwali Dehat police station area, they said.

Amresh Tiwari (30) and Mahesh Singh (28), who were in an inebriated condition, could not control their bikes which dashed into each other, police said.

The locals rushed them to hospital where the doctors declared Tiwari and Singh dead. The injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital, police added.

