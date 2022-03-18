Embassies from US, key western nations urge Sri Lanka to extend ‘vocal support’ for Ukraine

Diplomats of key western countries, including the US on Thursday called upon the Sri Lankan government to join them in extending “vocal support” for Ukraine and put international pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end hostilities in the Eastern European country immediately. Last month, Sri Lanka said it won’t take sides in the ongoing military conflict involving Russia and Ukraine, even as it admitted that the escalation of violence will have “severe” economic impact on the island nation, which is already facing an acute forex crisis. “We are watching the situation (in Ukraine), but won’t take sides. Each can have their own reasons…,” Foreign Secretary Jayanath Colombage had said. He said the economic impact on Sri Lanka would be “severe” from the conflict. “We will have to pay more for our fuel and gas, our tea market will get affected,” Colombage added. On February 24, Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and launched an all-out attack on Ukraine. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences they had never seen”. “We urge the government of Sri Lanka to join us in vocal support for Ukraine and international law, including the UN Charter. We will work together with our friends and allies around the world to ensure that the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine is restored. We stand with Ukraine; and for freedom, democracy, and the sovereignty of nations around,” a statement jointly signed by the heads of missions of US, EU and key Western nations called upon Sri Lanka to join them in calling on Russia to end its hostilities immediately. Over 48,000 Russian and Ukrainian tourists have visited the island nation between January and March 15 this year. Russia stands behind India as the largest inbound market according to the tourism authority arrival figures. Tea is the main export item from Sri Lanka to Russia. According to export figures, in 2020, the export value of tea to Russia was over USD 142 million. Sri Lanka is facing its all-time worst foreign exchange crisis after the pandemic hit the nation’s earnings from tourism and remittances. By December last, the reserves position had plummeted to just one month’s imports or a little over USD 1 billion. In recent months, the public has experienced a shortage of many essentials due to the foreign exchange crisis. Import restrictions to save dollars have threatened cooking gas and fuel supplies in addition to the looming power cuts. Sri Lanka emphasises the need for concerted efforts by all parties concerned to resolve the crisis through diplomacy and sincere dialogue, the statement added.

