Ukraine president to address Japan parliament next Wed -NHK
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-03-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 18:04 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to deliver an online speech to Japan's parliament at around 6 p.m. Japan time (0900 GMT) on March 23, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday.
