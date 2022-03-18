Israel urges U.S. not to drop terror designation for Iran's IRGC

Left Menu

The United States was considering such a move, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in return for Iranian assurances about reining in the elite force and comes amid efforts to revive a 2015 deal under which Iran limited its nuclear program in return for relief from sanctions. Israel's prime minister and foreign minister said in a joint statement they "believe that the United States will not abandon its closest allies in exchange for empty promises from terrorists".

18-03-2022
Israel's prime minister and foreign minister said in a joint statement they "believe that the United States will not abandon its closest allies in exchange for empty promises from terrorists". "The Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) is a terrorist organization that has murdered thousands of people, including Americans. We refuse to believe that the United States would remove its designation as a terrorist organization," they said.

The IRGC is a powerful faction in Iran that controls a business empire as well as elite armed and intelligence forces that Washington accuses of carrying out a global terrorist campaign. Multiple sources have said dropping the terrorist designation is one of the last, and most vexing, issues in wider indirect talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

