World News Roundup: Ukraine president says he expects progress on EU membership bid within months; Top ex-Kremlin official quits post after condemning Ukraine war and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Ukraine president says he expects progress on EU membership bid within months

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he spoke with the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Friday and Ukraine expects progress to be made on its application to join the European Union in the coming months. "Had substantial conversation with EC President," Zelenskiy said on Twitter. "EC opinion on UA (Ukraine) application for #EU membership will be prepared within few months. UA Government and EC are instructed. Moving to our strategic goal together."

Top ex-Kremlin official quits post after condemning Ukraine war

A former Russian deputy prime minister who spoke out against the Kremlin's actions in Ukraine has quit as chair of a prestigious foundation after a lawmaker accused him of a "national betrayal" and demanded his dismissal. Arkady Dvorkovich, deputy prime minister from 2012 to 2018, became one of Russia's most senior establishment figures to question the war when he told U.S. media this week that his thoughts were with Ukrainian civilians.

Russian cosmonauts set for Friday launch to International Space Station

Three Russian cosmonauts were due for launch on Friday to the International Space Station (ISS), continuing a two-decade-plus shared Russian-U.S. presence aboard the orbiting outpost despite heightened terrestrial tensions between Moscow and Washington. The Soyuz spacecraft carrying the new cosmonaut team was set for lift-off at 1555 GMT (11:55 a.m. Eastern time) from Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to begin a three-hour-plus ride to the space station.

Lebanon PM says some judges stoking tension within country

Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Friday that actions taken by some judges were heightening tensions in Lebanon, warning of potentially serious consequences for a country mired in a major financial collapse. His statement followed judicial orders since March 14 that froze the assets of seven banks in three separate legal actions.

Good move? S.Korean president's home stirs feng shui furore

South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's plan to break with decades of tradition to move his future office and residence beyond Seoul's Blue House compound has whipped up a fierce debate involving experts in the ancient practice of feng shui. Yoon, who won a tight March 9 election, has pledged to relocate his office to a more accessible location, and open the Blue House to the public.

Biden and Xi set to clash over Putin's war in Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to tell Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday that Beijing will pay a steep price if it supports Russia's military operations in Ukraine, a warning that comes at a time of deepening acrimony between the nations. Biden and Xi will speak by phone, scheduled for 9 a.m. Eastern time (1300 GMT) after warnings from Washington that Beijing risks isolation if it offers Russia greater support.

UN says Ukraine food supply 'falling apart'; Biden to push Xi to abandon Moscow

Ukraine's food supply system is falling apart under Russia's invasion, with infrastructure destroyed and shops and warehouses growing empty, the United Nations said on Friday. Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv on Friday, a city where hundreds of thousands found refuge far from Ukraine's battlefields, as Moscow tries to regain the initiative in its stalled campaign against Ukraine.

Chinese carrier sails through Taiwan Strait hours before Biden-Xi call

A Chinese aircraft carrier sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Friday, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said, just hours before the Chinese and U.S. presidents were due to talk. China claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory and has over the past two years stepped up its military activity near the island to assert its sovereignty claims, alarming Taipei and Washington.

After fleeing Kyiv, 15-year-old twins cram to catch up at school in Paris

Weeks after fleeing Kyiv with their mother and arriving in Paris, 15-year-old twins Masha and Sasha Litkovska have already started high school in the French capital and are cramming to get to grips with the language. They are among nearly 90 Ukrainians who have transferred to high schools in Paris and the rest of the Ile-de-France region in recent weeks.

UK police officer, jailed for murder, charged with more sex crimes

A former London police officer, who was jailed for life last year for a rape and murder that horrified the nation, was charged on Friday with four new counts of indecent assault which took place just weeks earlier. Wayne Couzens, 49, whose job was to guard diplomatic premises, abducted marketing executive Sarah Everard on a London street as she walked home from visiting a friend in March last year, using his police credentials to force her into his car.

