UP: 2 killed in clash between two groups in Shahjahanpur
The accused Zeeshan and Afroz, belonging to one of the groups, opened fire, seriously injuring Mohammad Umar 20 and Savwan 38 who were rushed to the medical college in a critical condition, police said.
- Country:
- India
Two people were killed in a clash between two groups belonging to the same community following a dispute here on Friday, police said.
Additional police force has been deployed in Kajipur village under the Sidhauli police station area following the tension, they said.
The two groups attacked each other with 'lathis' following the dispute among children, Superintendent of Police S Anand said. The accused Zeeshan and Afroz, belonging to one of the groups, opened fire, seriously injuring Mohammad Umar (20) and Savwan (38) who were rushed to the medical college in a critical condition, police said. Both succumbed to injuries during treatment, the SP said.
The police soon reached the village and arrested Zeeshan and recovered the weapon used in the crime, officials said,, adding that efforts were on to nab the other accused.
The bodies have been sent them for post-mortem examination, the SP added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zeeshan
- Savwan
- Afroz
- Mohammad Umar
- Kajipur
ALSO READ
Trailer of Jaideep Ahlawat, Zeeshan Ayyub-starrer 'Bloody Brothers' promises a dark comedy with twists, turns
Trailer of Jaideep Ahlawat, Zeeshan Ayyub-starrer 'Bloody Brothers' promises a dark comedy with twists, turns
OTT is bringing back trend of two-hero stories, says Zeeshan Ayyub
Jaideep Ahlawat opens up about working with Shruti Seth, Zeeshan Ayyub in 'Bloody Brothers'
Heads roll in UP Cong after poor results, electronic media coordinator Zeeshan Haider expelled