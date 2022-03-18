Left Menu

Price of areca nut, coconut

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-03-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 18:41 IST
Price of areca nut, coconut
  • Country:
  • India

Following are areca nut and coconut prices.

Areca nut (per quintal) Old Supari : Rs 47,000 to Rs 52,000 model Rs 51,000 New Supari : Rs 38,000 to Rs 45,000 model Rs 42,000 Koka : Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 model Rs 30,000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st quality : Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 model Rs 19,000 2nd quality : Rs 10,000 to Rs 16,000 model Rs 14,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022