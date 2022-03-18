Left Menu

Maha: 5 held for shooting at, injuring man in Virar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 18-03-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 18:54 IST
Maha: 5 held for shooting at, injuring man in Virar
  • Country:
  • India

Five people have been arrested for allegedly shooting at and injuring a man in Virar here on February 28, a police official said on Friday.

Asaram Rathod was shot at and injured at around 5:30pm that day in Barafpada locality, and a probe led to the arrest of Baban Chavan, Babasaheb Giridhari Rathod, Amit Thakur, Dinesh Yadav, and Ramesh Chavan, said Senior Inspector Pramod Badakh.

''The victim's son and one of the accused's daughter had got married recently without the consent of the latter's family, and this caused the firing as they wanted to teach Rathod a lesson. A sum of Rs 5 lakh was given to the shooters,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022