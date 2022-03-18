Maha: 5 held for shooting at, injuring man in Virar

Five people have been arrested for allegedly shooting at and injuring a man in Virar here on February 28, a police official said on Friday.

Asaram Rathod was shot at and injured at around 5:30pm that day in Barafpada locality, and a probe led to the arrest of Baban Chavan, Babasaheb Giridhari Rathod, Amit Thakur, Dinesh Yadav, and Ramesh Chavan, said Senior Inspector Pramod Badakh.

''The victim's son and one of the accused's daughter had got married recently without the consent of the latter's family, and this caused the firing as they wanted to teach Rathod a lesson. A sum of Rs 5 lakh was given to the shooters,'' the official said.

