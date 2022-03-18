Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after three-day rally

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 19:03 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday at the end of a week marked by little progress in peace talks to end the war in Ukraine and the first U.S. interest rate hike since 2018.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.04 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 34,466.72. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.33 points, or 0.10%, at 4,407.34, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 50.15 points, or 0.37%, to 13,564.63 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

