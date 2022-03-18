Russian state TV cuts away from Putin during speech at packed stadium

Russian state television suddenly cut away from President Vladimir Putin speaking at Moscow's packed Luzhniki stadium to mark the eighth anniversary of Crimea's annexation on Friday, showing patriotic songs being played at the event instead. One concert-goer said that Putin had finished his speech and left the stage.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in an effort to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists. Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

