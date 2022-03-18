Body of student killed in Ukraine coming on Sunday: Karnataka CM
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said Naveen S G, killed in shelling in Ukraine on March 1, would arrive here on Sunday. Naveens body will arrive in Bengaluru on Sunday at 3 AM, Bommai told reporters here.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said Naveen S G, killed in shelling in Ukraine on March 1, would arrive here on Sunday. ''Naveen's body will arrive in Bengaluru on Sunday at 3 AM,'' Bommai told reporters here. A fourth year medical student in Kharkiv city, Naveen was killed when he ventured out of his bunker to get some food, water and exchange money. The 22-year-old student from Chalageri village in Ranebennur Taluk of Haveri in Karnataka was the second son of Shekarappa Gyanagouda Gyanagouda has been demanding his son's body to be brought to India for final rites.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Naveen’s body would occupy space that could be utilised to evacuate 10-12 people: BJP MLA
CM Bommai speaks to Kannadigas stranded in Ukraine, assures safe evacuation
Naveen's death: BJP MLA's 'dead body takes more space' remarks leave Congress fuming over rival's 'cruelty'
Karnataka Budget: CM Bommai proposes doing away with govt control over temples
K'taka requests Centre to approve DPR for Mekedatu project says Bommai