Ukraine president says rescue work at bombed Mariupol theatre is ongoing

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 18-03-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 19:18 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said rescue work was ongoing at the site of a bombed theatre in Mariupol city from where 130 people have so far been recovered alive.

In an online address, Zelenskiy said shelling by Russian forces continued to prevent the authorities from establishing effective humanitarian corridors to the encircled port city in southern Ukraine.

