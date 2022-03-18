Woman, daughter, niece drown in well in MP's Jhabua

Jhabua, Mar 18 (PTI A 24-year-old woman, her daughter and niece drowned in a well in Piplipada village in Madhya Pradesh's tribal dominated Jhabua district on Friday, police said. Jhaknavada police outpost in charge Munnalal Lashkari said Reena Banjara was washing clothes near the well when her daughter Anjali (5) slipped into it while playing.

''She and her 10-year-old niece Anita jumped in to rescue Anjali. All three died. The bodies have been fished out. Further probe is underway,'' Lashkari said.

