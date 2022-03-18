Woman, daughter, niece drown in well in MP's Jhabua
Jhaknavada police outpost in charge Munnalal Lashkari said Reena Banjara was washing clothes near the well when her daughter Anjali 5 slipped into it while playing.She and her 10-year-old niece Anita jumped in to rescue Anjali.
PTI | Jhabua | Updated: 18-03-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 20:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Jhabua, Mar 18 (PTI A 24-year-old woman, her daughter and niece drowned in a well in Piplipada village in Madhya Pradesh's tribal dominated Jhabua district on Friday, police said. Jhaknavada police outpost in charge Munnalal Lashkari said Reena Banjara was washing clothes near the well when her daughter Anjali (5) slipped into it while playing.
''She and her 10-year-old niece Anita jumped in to rescue Anjali. All three died. The bodies have been fished out. Further probe is underway,'' Lashkari said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kajol, Kareena's latest meeting reminds fans of their famous 'Anjali-Poo' moments from 'K3G'
Geetanjali Shree's novel 'Tomb of Sand' first Hindi work in International Booker Prize longlist
Geetanjali Shree’s translated novel first Hindi work in International Booker Prize long list
Geetanjali Shree's novel first Hindi work in International Booker Prize longlist
Anjali Bhimani joins cast of 'Ms Marvel' series