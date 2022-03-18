Left Menu

Woman, daughter, niece drown in well in MP's Jhabua

Jhaknavada police outpost in charge Munnalal Lashkari said Reena Banjara was washing clothes near the well when her daughter Anjali 5 slipped into it while playing.She and her 10-year-old niece Anita jumped in to rescue Anjali.

PTI | Jhabua | Updated: 18-03-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 20:09 IST
Woman, daughter, niece drown in well in MP's Jhabua
  • Country:
  • India

Jhabua, Mar 18 (PTI A 24-year-old woman, her daughter and niece drowned in a well in Piplipada village in Madhya Pradesh's tribal dominated Jhabua district on Friday, police said. Jhaknavada police outpost in charge Munnalal Lashkari said Reena Banjara was washing clothes near the well when her daughter Anjali (5) slipped into it while playing.

''She and her 10-year-old niece Anita jumped in to rescue Anjali. All three died. The bodies have been fished out. Further probe is underway,'' Lashkari said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022