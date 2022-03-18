Left Menu

Mumbai: Nigerian held with mephedrone worth Rs 14 lakh; 3 held with 346 cough syrup bottles

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 20:16 IST
A 35-year-old Nigerian national was arrested by Mumbai police's Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) allegedly with mephedrone drugs worth Rs 14 lakh, an official said on Friday.

Lucky Moses, a prime supplier of contraband, was held on Thursday from Kalina area of the city by the ANC's Ghatkopar unit, he said.

In another operation, the ANC's Bandra unit nabbed Samir Sheikh (28), Bilal Khan (22) and Akhtar Sheikh (30) allegedly with 346 bottles of cough syrup.

All four have been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

